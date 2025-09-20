Ukrainian UAVs shut down a number of oil pumping stations in Russia – source
On the night of September 20, Ukrainian drones shut down a number of oil pumping stations in Russia. About LIGA.net a source in the Security Service of Ukraine said.
The operation was carried out by SBU officers jointly with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A number of oil pumping stations of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory, came under attack.
The Zenzevatka station (Zenzevatka, Volgograd Region), Sovkhoznaya-2 station (Progress, Samara Region), and Samara line and production dispatch station (Prosvet, Samara Region) were hit. As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations stopped working and pumping oil.
The source noted that it is this infrastructure that brings oil-dollar surpluses to the Russian budget, which feeds the war against Ukraine.
- The defense forces regularly strike at Russian oil refineries and the occupiers' infrastructure. September 18 Special operations forces attacked Volgograd refinery, it stopped working.
- On the night of September 20 a refinery was damaged in the Saratov and Samara regions of the Russian Federation.
