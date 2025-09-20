Ukrainian UAVs shut down a number of oil pumping stations in Russia – source

Oil pumping station (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of September 20, Ukrainian drones shut down a number of oil pumping stations in Russia. About LIGA.net a source in the Security Service of Ukraine said.

The operation was carried out by SBU officers jointly with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A number of oil pumping stations of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory, came under attack.

The Zenzevatka station (Zenzevatka, Volgograd Region), Sovkhoznaya-2 station (Progress, Samara Region), and Samara line and production dispatch station (Prosvet, Samara Region) were hit. As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations stopped working and pumping oil.

The source noted that it is this infrastructure that brings oil-dollar surpluses to the Russian budget, which feeds the war against Ukraine.

The defense forces regularly strike at Russian oil refineries and the occupiers' infrastructure. September 18 Special operations forces attacked Volgograd refinery, it stopped working.

On the night of September 20 a refinery was damaged in the Saratov and Samara regions of the Russian Federation.