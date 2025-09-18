Special operations forces hit Volgograd refinery, it shut down

Defense forces hit an oil refinery, the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia

Volgograd Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of September 18, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery. About said the press service of the SSO command.

This enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the occupation army.

The Volgograd refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. The annual refining volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil refining in the aggressor state.

According to preliminary information, the attack shut down the refinery.

Russian propagandists and local authorities complained about explosions in Volgograd on Thursday night. As usual, the occupiers did not report any hits.

This is not the first time the Volgograd refinery has come under attack. In particular, on January 31, 2025 a fire broke out at the plant after a drone attack.

August 14 The General Staff confirmed another defeat of enterprises with Ukrainian drones.