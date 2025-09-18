Special operations forces hit Volgograd refinery, it shut down
Volgograd Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of September 18, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery. About said the press service of the SSO command.

This enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the occupation army.

The Volgograd refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. The annual refining volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil refining in the aggressor state.

According to preliminary information, the attack shut down the refinery.

Russian propagandists and local authorities complained about explosions in Volgograd on Thursday night. As usual, the occupiers did not report any hits.

Read also
Zelensky announces new strikes on Russian oil terminals