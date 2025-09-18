Drones flew into Volgograd. Russians report more than a dozen explosions

Russians complain that 10 to 15 explosions occurred near Volgograd on the night of September 18

Volgograd (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of September 18, drones attacked Volgograd, and more than a dozen explosions were heard in the city. This was stated by the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, and propaganda media.

According to Bocharov, the alleged fall of drone debris smashed windows and damaged the roofs of two private households in the Krasnoarmeyskiy district.

At the same time, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, citing local residents, reports that 10 to 15 explosions were heard in the Volgograd area.

Russians also reported explosions in the southern part of Volgograd. Residents of neighboring settlements also reported loud noises.

In addition, the Volgograd airport introduced the "Carpet" plan. Two Moscow flights were canceled.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 43 drones over Rostov, Volgograd, Kursk, and Belgorod regions and over the occupied Crimea.