Drones flew into Volgograd. Russians report more than a dozen explosions
On the night of September 18, drones attacked Volgograd, and more than a dozen explosions were heard in the city. This was stated by the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, and propaganda media.
According to Bocharov, the alleged fall of drone debris smashed windows and damaged the roofs of two private households in the Krasnoarmeyskiy district.
At the same time, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, citing local residents, reports that 10 to 15 explosions were heard in the Volgograd area.
Russians also reported explosions in the southern part of Volgograd. Residents of neighboring settlements also reported loud noises.
In addition, the Volgograd airport introduced the "Carpet" plan. Two Moscow flights were canceled.
At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 43 drones over Rostov, Volgograd, Kursk, and Belgorod regions and over the occupied Crimea.
- On the night of August 14, Ukraine inflicted successful strike on the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia – Lukoil refinery in Volgograd.
- september 5, the General Staff confirmed the defeat Ryazan refinery, as well as an ammunition depot and Russian UAVs near Luhansk and the S-400 Triumph air defense system position near Kaluga.
- on September 13, GUR drones an oil refinery was attacked "Bashneft-NOVOIL in Ufa.
