Zelenskyy announces new strikes on Russian oil export infrastructure
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new strikes by Ukraine against Russian oil export facilities. The head of state said this in the evening address.
"I am grateful to the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, who have these days done a very good job in Primorsk. This is Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea. There is significant damage, everything has been checked. And it is noticeable for the enemy. Our Special Forces are also keeping an eye on the port of Ust-Luga (the last time it was attacked on August 24) and all other Russian points of entry into the global market," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that the SSU drones are currently capable of operating at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers and praised the work of the Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate in striking Russia.
"The most effective sanctions – the sanctions that work the fastest – are fire on Russian oil refineries, their terminals, and oil depots. We have significantly limited the Russian oil industry, and this significantly limits the war," the president explained.
The head of state added that Russia's war against Ukraine is "actually a function" of oil, gas and other energy resources of the aggressor country.
- On September 12, SSU drones hit the largest Russian Primorsk oil loading port in the Baltic Sea.
- The next day, the HUR drones an oil refinery was attacked "Bashneft-Novoil in Ufa.
- On the night of September 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, struck the Kirishi Oil Refinery in the Leningrad region – one of the largest in Russia.
