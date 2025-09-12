SBU drones hit Russia's key export port of Primorsk – sources

Port of Primorsk (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of September 12, Ukraine's Security Service drones struck Russia's largest oil port, Primorsk, on the Baltic Sea, which is the end point of the Baltic Pipeline System. About LIGA.net said an SBU source.

Primorsk is a key hub for loading the "shadow fleet," which Russia uses to circumvent international sanctions and sell oil on foreign markets. About 60 million tons of oil passes through the port annually, bringing Russia approximately $15 billion.

According to the source, as a result of a successful attack by SBU drones, fires broke out on one of the vessels in the port and at the pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended.

Estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the suspension of exports could be up to $41 million.

The SBU also targeted a number of Russian oil pumping stations – NPS-3, NPS Andreapol and NPS-7. They are key elements of the main pipeline system that supplies crude oil to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

"The SBU was the first to systematically impose so-called drone sanctions against the Russian oil industry. They cut off the flow of petrodollars to the aggressor's budget. And since the Russian economy is based on oil, each such "cotton wool" affects their ability to fight against our country. These sanctions will continue until a just peace comes to Ukraine," said an SBU source.

Photo: propaganda media

On the morning of September 12, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that the a fire occurred in the port of Primorsk on one of the vessels and at the pumping station, they were extinguished.

Propagandists call the night attack on the Leningrad region "the largest-scale one". According to the governor, more than 30 drones were allegedly destroyed in the region, and debris was seen falling.