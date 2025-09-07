The main facility that ensures the functioning of the entire occupiers' enterprise in Krasnodar regoion has been destroyed, the military said

On the night of September 7, the Ilsky oil refinery was destroyed by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the Black Spark resistance group in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. About this reported in the SOF.

"At two o'clock in the morning, thanks to well-planned actions by the Special Operations Forces and representatives of Black spark, the main facility that ensures the functioning of the entire refinery, namely the ELOU-AT-6, was destroyed," the Ukrainian military said.

Yelou-AT-6 is a primary oil refining complex with a capacity of 6 million tons of crude oil per year; the unit dehydrates and desalinates the raw material and then distills it into fractions to produce various petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, SOF notes.

"The enemy will inevitably continue to suffer losses for its aggression, and we are preparing new non-standard surprises!" the statement concluded.

The distance from the Ilsky refinery to the front line is more than 350 kilometers in a straight line.