On the night of September 7, the Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities in the Russian Federation

Ilyichevsk refinery (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of September 7, the defense forces struck the 8-N line production dispatch station near the settlement of Naitopovichi in Bryansk region, the Ilyich oil refinery in Krasnodar region, and the locations of Russian occupiers' personnel in Kursk region. About reports General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 8-N LHDS is part of the Stalny Kony main oil pipeline complex, which has a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tons.

It is noted that the facility is strategic for providing the Russian army with fuel.

There were numerous hits and a fire in the area of the pumping station and tank farm.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Magyar) reportedthe attacked facility is of strategic importance for the transportation of oil products from Belarusian refineries to Russia, in particular from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries.

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Its annual capacity is 6.42 million tons of oil and it is used for the needs of the Russian military. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the site. The results of the strike are being clarified.

In addition, there were confirmed hits on the places of deployment of personnel and logistics warehouses of Russian military units in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.