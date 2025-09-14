The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Leningrad refinery. There were explosions and a fire

The Kirishi refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the General Staff reported

Kirishi Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of September 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the Kirishi Oil Refinery in the Leningrad region. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that explosions and a fire were recorded at the plant. The results of the damage are being clarified.

The General Staff clarifies that the Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. This facility produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including motor gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc., and is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.

The governor of Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, previously stated that in the Kirishi district allegedly shot down three drones.

He also wrote that the fire on the territory of the KINEF oil refinery, which occurred due to the fall of the drone's wreckage, was allegedly extinguished.

At the same time, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ posted photos and videos of the fire that broke out at the refinery.