Drones flew into the Leningrad region. Russians complain about the attack on the refinery – video

The KINEF plant in the Leningrad region (Photo: propaganda

On the night of September 14, drones attacked the Leningrad region of Russia. An oil refinery may have been hit, according to propaganda media and local governor Alexander Drozdenko.

According to the governor, three drones were allegedly shot down in the Kirishi district. He also said that the fire on the territory of the KINEF oil refinery, which was caused by the fall of the drone's wreckage, had allegedly been extinguished.

At the same time, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ reports that a fire is burning at the plant due to drones, posting photos and videos from the scene.

Propaganda media write that the Kirishi refinery is among the top 10 largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is over 20 million tons of oil per year.