Russia faced a massive drone attack overnight, igniting a fire at an oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast and damaging power lines in Rostov Oblast, regional officials reported.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov claimed the refinery fire was caused by "falling debris," a term frequently used by Russian authorities to downplay strikes. One worker was hospitalized with injuries.

In Rostov Oblast, Governor Yuriy Sliusar similarly blamed "debris" for damaging power lines and cutting electricity.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 49 drones overnight, including 25 over Rostov Oblast, eight over Volgograd Oblast, and others across Kursk, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh oblasts, and Krasnodar Krai.

The strikes follow Ukraine’s recent operations targeting Russian military infrastructure.

On January 26, Ukrainian forces destroyed a warehouse storing over 200 Iranian-designed Shahed drones in Oryol Oblast.

Days later, drones struck a Lukoil-owned oil depot in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, confirmed by Ukraine’s General Staff and military intelligence.