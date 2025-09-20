Defense forces hit Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk refineries

The General Staff confirms the destruction of two oil refineries in Russia on the night of September 20

Saratov Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of September 20, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked oil refineries in Saratov and Samara regions and a line production and dispatch station. About reported General Staff.

According to the military, units of the Armed Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Saratov. It accounts for 2.54% of Russia's total oil refining.

Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed there. The final results of the damage are being clarified.

The Unmanned Systems Forces also struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara region. It processes over 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

Explosions and fires were also reported there. Details are being clarified.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces hit the main transport infrastructure facility – the Samara line production and dispatch station.

This is a production station where high- and low-sulfur crude oil from different fields is blended to form the Urals export grade (up to 50% of Russia's total exports).

The General Staff emphasizes that all these facilities are involved in the supply of the Russian armed forces.

Propaganda media with reference to local residents reports of explosions in the Samara and Saratov regions as a result of drones.

And the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ posted videos and photos of fires that broke out at Russian oil refineries.