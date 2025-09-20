Zelensky on strikes on Russian refineries: We started using more drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The success of strikes on Russian oil refineries indicates that Ukraine has begun using more long-range drones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, according to Suspilne.

"As for the refinery: we have drones, we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we use per day. I think it is clear from the results of recent operations that we have started using more drones," the head of state said .

He added that this is currently not enough for the targets he set for manufacturers and the Ministry of Defense.

"As soon as the number of drones is comparable to the Russians, they will feel it in terms of fuel shortages and the number of queues at gas stations. We are seeing this more and more. A little more is flying," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, today there are issues with financing. The production of long-range drones in Ukraine has reached a level where everything depends solely on the availability of funds.

"Next, there is an important story about military facilities, where we also spend long-range drones. Military facilities, warehouses are constantly being destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory and in Russia, where their drones are stored. This also has an impact," the president added.

Defense forces regularly strike Russian oil refineries. September 18 Special operations forces attacked Volgograd refinery, it stopped working.

On the night of September 20, the refinery in Saratov and Samara regions of Russia was hit.