Russians killed a woman and injured children by hitting a car on a bridge in Odesa region. The highway is blocked

Russians killed a woman and injured children by hitting a car on a bridge in Odesa region. The highway is blockedupdated
Russians hit a car driving across a bridge in Odesa region with a drone, killing a woman and hospitalizing three of her children. About this reported Oleh Kiper, head of the regional administration.
"Today, in Odesa district, an enemy attack drone hit a civilian car moving across a bridge. There was a woman with three children in the car. The mother was seriously injured and, unfortunately, died in an ambulance. Her three children were taken to the hospital with injuries and acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the official wrote.
He also urged drivers to refrain from driving toward the bridge in the area of the Dniester Estuary near the village of Mayaki.
The occupiers have already attacked this area three times, Kiper said.
Previously, he reported about the temporary suspension of traffic in both directions on the Odesa-Reni M-15 highway. The traffic resumption will be announced later.
UPDATED. Border Police of Moldova wrote to close the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne and Tudora-Starokozatske checkpoints.
"We recommend that citizens avoid traveling to the area and exercise extreme caution. Also, refrain from traveling to Odesa region," the statement said.
- On December 17, the situation that arose from Russia's massive attack on the energy sector in Odesa region on December 13 was officially recognized as an emergency state level.
- On the night of December 18 Russian troops attacked a number of regions of Ukraine, in particular, there are consequences in Odesa, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.
- DTEK's branch in Odesa region reported that power engineers have found a solution to supply electricity to almost all consumers in Odesa region after the massive Russian attack, but restrictions are possible to prevent overloading of equipment.
Comments (0)