Russians killed a woman and injured children by hitting a car on a bridge in Odesa region. The highway is blocked

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration reports on Russian attack and calls to refrain from moving towards the bridge in the area of the Dniester Estuary near Mayaky

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

Russians hit a car driving across a bridge in Odesa region with a drone, killing a woman and hospitalizing three of her children. About this reported Oleh Kiper, head of the regional administration.

"Today, in Odesa district, an enemy attack drone hit a civilian car moving across a bridge. There was a woman with three children in the car. The mother was seriously injured and, unfortunately, died in an ambulance. Her three children were taken to the hospital with injuries and acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the official wrote.

He also urged drivers to refrain from driving toward the bridge in the area of the Dniester Estuary near the village of Mayaki.

The occupiers have already attacked this area three times, Kiper said.

Previously, he reported about the temporary suspension of traffic in both directions on the Odesa-Reni M-15 highway. The traffic resumption will be announced later.

UPDATED. Border Police of Moldova wrote to close the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne and Tudora-Starokozatske checkpoints.

"We recommend that citizens avoid traveling to the area and exercise extreme caution. Also, refrain from traveling to Odesa region," the statement said.