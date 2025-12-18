Power engineers have found a way to supply power to almost all homes in Odesa region, but there may be emergency outages

DTEK Odesa Power Grids reported that technical solutions have been found to restore power, but warned of possible blackouts

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Power engineers have found a solution to supply electricity to almost all consumers in Odesa region after a massive Russian attack, but restrictions may be imposed to prevent overloading of equipment. About reported DTEK Odesa Power Grids is a regional electricity operator, a branch of a private energy holding company, DTEK.

"Power engineers from all over Odesa region have been working for six days to repair the equipment to a working condition after the last massive shelling on the night of December 13. Currently, specialists have found technical solutions to supply electricity to the homes of almost all customers. However, the equipment is working at its limit and temporary repair schemes cannot transmit all the necessary electricity," the publication says.

Thus, to prevent overloading of lines and substations, there may be network restrictions in parts of Odesa and Odesa district, the company explained.

We are talking about forced emergency power outages, especially during morning and evening peak consumption hours.

"We are making every effort to ensure that forced outages are predictable. However, it is now primarily up to you to ensure that you have electricity in your homes. The higher the load on the grid, the longer the outages," said the DTEK branch.

They urged consumers not to plug in all electrical appliances at the same time, but instead to do it one at a time (first one, and then another after it has finished working).

"This simple rule will help to avoid accidents and provide light in the homes of all customers," the company summarized.