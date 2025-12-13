Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Kinzhals, Iskanders, Kalibr and drones: air defense report
During the new attack, the occupiers used a total of more than four hundred drones and missiles against Ukraine – the defenders managed to shoot down most of them, but there were dozens of hits. About this reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"On the night of December 13 (from 18:00 on December 12), the enemy launched another combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities using attack UAVs, air, sea and ground-based missiles. The main direction of the attack was Odesa region," the statement said.
In total, the Ukrainian military detected and escorted 495 Russian targets. These included 30 missiles and hundreds of UAVs of various types:
→ 465 Shahed and Gerbera attack drones (about 270 of them are Shahed) from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda and Hvardiyskoye in the temporarily occupied Crimea;
→ four X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from Tula and Tambov regions;
→ five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea;
→ five Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region;
→ 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black and Caspian Seas.
The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces – as of 12:00, the defenders shot down or suppressed 417 drones of various types, four Iskander-K cruise missiles and nine Kalibr missiles.
However, eight missiles and 33 drones hit 18 locations, and debris fell at three locations.
In addition, six missiles did not reach their targets – the defenders are clarifying the places where they fell, the Air Force said.
- As a result of Russia's massive attack on the night of December 13, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions significant power outages, and a complete blackout occurred on the right bank of the Kherson region. There are also victims. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that more than a million subscribers were left without electricity.
- The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration said that the region experienced one of the most massive air attacks of the Russian Federation.
Comments (0)