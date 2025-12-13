Due to the Russian attack in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, there are significant blackouts, and a complete blackout in Kherson region

Power outage schedules cease to operate in three regions of Ukraine after massive attack by occupants

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Due to Russia's massive attack on the night of December 13, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions suffered significant power outages, and the right bank of Kherson region experienced a complete blackout, said national energy company Ukrenergo.

"At night and in the morning, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack, in particular, on the energy infrastructure of the southern regions of Ukraine. As a result, a significant number of consumers in Odesa (including part of the city of Odesa) and Mykolaiv regions were cut off from electricity in the morning. The right-bank part of Kherson region is completely de-energized," the statement said.

Ukrenergo also reports a power outage due to a drone attack by the occupiers in Chernihiv region, where emergency repair work will begin "as soon as the security situation allows."

Due to the large number of consumers who lost power as a result of the shelling, hourly blackout schedules are no longer in effect in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the power grid, consumption restriction measures are currently being applied in the rest of Ukraine: power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses and hourly blackouts," the state company added.

They also urged residents of regions with hourly blackouts to conserve electricity: "Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to the night hours after 23:00. Saving electricity will help to reduce the duration of forced outages."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian Federation's main strike was on the Ukrainian energy sector, the south and Odesa region.

"Two people were wounded in Odesa region. More than a dozen civilian objects were damaged across the country. Thousands of families are now without power after last night's strikes in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions. We also struck in Dnipro and Cherkasy regions," the head of stat wrote.

According to him, the occupiers used more than 450 attack UAVs and 30 missiles of various types

"We are doing everything to restore and improve the situation. I thank all our people who are involved in the recovery," the president emphasized.

Head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim reported about five people injured in the regional center: "Three people were hospitalized – a 43-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. All of them are in moderate condition. Two people received medical care on an outpatient basis."