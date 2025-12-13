Odesa region was under one of the biggest attacks of the Russian Federation – there are power outages

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

At night and in the morning of December 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, particularly in Odesa and the region where one of the largest Russian attacks took place, reported Oleh Kiper, head of administration.

Earlier, he reported at 8:35 a.m. that air defense was operating in the city and urged people to stay in safe places. Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of Russian drones to Odesa and the region, as well as the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles by the occupiers towards the regional center. At night and in the morning, explosions were heard in Odesa, the LIGA.net's journalist said.

DTEK Energy Holding wrote that in parts of Odesa, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Podilskyi and four districts of Odesa "power was cut off due to a localized network accident".

UPDATED. Odesa region has experienced one of the most massive air attacks by the Russian Federation – during the night, the occupiers damaged civilian facilities, energy and industrial infrastructure, reported Kiper at 09:03.

"The strikes caused fires and damaged administrative buildings and energy facilities. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. There are power outages in some areas of the region," he said.

Preliminary, two people were injured, no casualties were reported.

The alarm was canceled at 09:09.

At the same time, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported that Russians attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the region at night and in the morning.

"Currently, the settlements of Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts are without power supply. Restoration works are underway. As of now, there are no casualties," he said.

Head of Kherson City Administration Yaroslav Shanko said that the invaders have attacked the energy infrastructure across the country, causing problems with electricity supply in the entire community.

"Due to the lack of electricity, the city's centralized water supply is disrupted. Also, trolleybuses have not been running. Experts are currently studying the extent of damage to energy facilities and carrying out emergency repair work," the official wrote, adding that the community's emergency centers have been switched to an enhanced mode of operation.