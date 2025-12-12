A strike on a Turkish ship. The Foreign Ministry calls for a ceasefire, and Odesa authorities report a new attack

In the evening of December 12, the enemy struck again at the port infrastructure that had already been attacked today

Rescuers extinguish a fire in the port on December 12 (Photo: SES)

Turkey commented the Russian attack on a vessel flying its flag in the port of Chornomorsk in Odesa region – insists on a ceasefire. And the head of the military regional administration, Oleh Kiper reported about a new attack.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ship belonged to a Turkish company. The attack, they said, only underscores Turkey's concerns about maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The crew and truck drivers on board the vessel are being evacuated. The Consulate General of Turkey in Odesa is monitoring the developments and providing the necessary support to its citizens.

"In this regard, we once again emphasize the importance of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible and recall the need to reach an agreement to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and to stop attacks on energy and port infrastructure by the parties in order to avoid escalation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Kiper reported a new Russian attack on the Odesa region around 23:00, with damage to port infrastructure and a fire. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

"This is the second attack on this facility today, which once again emphasizes the deliberate nature of enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure in the region," the JMA head emphasized.

Attack on the port in Chornomorsk of December 12 (Photo: SES)