Zelenskyy: Russia strikes civilian ship in Chornomorsk near Odesa

The Cenk T vessel (Illustrative photo: marinetraffic)

In Odesa region, Russia damaged a civilian ship in the port of Chornomorsk. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, it was a missile attack. He did not disclose what kind of ship it was or what the consequences of the attack were. However, according to information according to two unnamed Reuters sources familiar with the situation, the Cenk T bulk carrier may have been attacked, as it caught fire.

By data according to the MarineTraffic portal, a vessel of this name was spotted 22 hours ago in the Black Sea flying the Panamanian flag. According to one of the sources in the know, the vessel may belong to a Turkish citizen.

At around 16:00, an air alert was declared in the region, and the Air Force warned about ballistics towards Odesa and the region, and then about the UAV attack.

The President also reminded that on the night of December 12, the energy sector of Odesa region was attacked – the 20th DTEK substation in the region was damaged, leaving 90,000 families without electricity.

"Today's Russian strike, like many other similar strikes, did not and could not make any military sense... This proves once again that the Russians not only do not take the chance for diplomacy seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," Zelensky said.