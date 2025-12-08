The Navy responded to Putin's threats to "cut off" Ukraine from the sea – there is no such possibility

The Navy says that the enemy is currently unable to even go to sea, let alone take any action in the waters

Dmytro Pletenchuk (Photo: Facebook page)

Despite Russia's threats to "cut off" Ukraine from the Black Sea, the enemy has no way to return the situation in the waters to the way it was in 2023, when Russians intimidated ships. Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said this during a telethon.

Russia was unable to approach the Ukrainian coast in 2022, and it will not be able to do so now.

"If it was not possible to do this in 2022, when they had at least five more large landing ships, why should it be possible now? Moreover, the coastal defense systems on our side have changed significantly, in particular, the Neptunes, which 'send greetings' to the Russian strategic aviation in Taganrog," the military said.

According to him, statements about Ukraine being "cut off" from the sea are similar to the typical rhetoric of a Russian dictator. But for those who talk about "moving south," Pletenchuk reminded that there are "significant" natural water barriers: the Dnipro and Southern Bug rivers, as well as the Tiligul estuary.

"Therefore, to say that here and now they have the opportunity to at least go to sea, to return to the situation of 2023, when they blocked areas and civilian navigation, is probably not the case," the Navy spokesman emphasized.

Before that, on December 2, during a conversation with journalists, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation could "cut off" Ukraine from the sea in response to the attacks by marine drones on the "shadow fleet" tankers in the Black Sea.