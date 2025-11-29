SBU naval drones hit two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" – source, video

Tanker (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted an operation in the Black Sea, during which two tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" were destroyed. About LIGA.net said the source in the SBU and provided the relevant video.

According to him, the SBU Sea Baby maritime drones hit two sanctioned oil tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea. It was a joint operation of the SBU's 13th Main Military Counterintelligence Directorate and the Ukrainian Navy.

Modernized Sea Baby maritime drones were successfully deployed on ships. They can cover long distances and are equipped with reinforced warheads.

The video shows that both tankers were critically damaged after the hits and are now out of service. This will deal a significant blow to the transportation of Russian oil.

At the time of the attack, the vessels were empty. They were on their way to be loaded at the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory.

"Sea Baby marine drones disabled vessels that could carry almost $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," the source emphasized.

On the evening of November 28, it was reported about the blowing up of ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" off the coast of Turkey. We are talking about the tankers Kairos and Virat, which are under Western sanctions.