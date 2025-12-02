The Navy comments on the attack on the Russian tanker off Africa, and Turkey announces a new

On December 2, Turkey reported an attack on a Russian ship sailing to Georgia through the Black Sea

Tanker MIDVOLGA-2 (Photo: vesselfinder.com)

The Russian-flagged tanker MIDVOLGA-2 reported an attack off the coast of Turkey on December 2. Read more reported turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs.

The tanker reported the attack allegedly 129 kilometers off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea. The vessel was heading to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil.

There were 13 crew members on board; they were not injured and did not ask for help. As of 08:20 Kyiv time, the vessel was heading toward the Turkish city of Sinop on its own engines.

Also on the evening of December 1, Turkey reported an attack on the third in recent days, the Panamanian-flagged Mersin ship of the Russian "shadow fleet" has been sighted near Dakar (Senegal) on the west coast of Africa. Neither the Senegalese authorities nor foreign media reported who was behind it.

In the telethon, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said he could not confirm the involvement of the Navy or other units of the Defense Forces in the incident.

"As for the third tanker, these are distant waters. We were also mentioned there in the context of the events in the Black Sea, but I cannot confirm any affiliation of the Navy, as well as other structures of the Defense Forces," he emphasized.

The military noted that the "shadow" vessels of the Russian Federation can be equated to pirate ships, because they have no registration, violate international maritime law and the Criminal Code of Ukraine. And the events that are happening to them are quite natural, Pletenchuk said.