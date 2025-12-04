Turkey summons representatives of Ukraine and Russia over attacks in the Black Sea

Ankara conveys 'concern' to Kyiv and Moscow after attacks on 'shadow' tankers and Russian vessel

Tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" KAIROS (Photo: MarineTraffic)

Diplomatic representatives of Ukraine and Russia have been summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the attacks on ships in international waters of the Black Sea. About this reports state news agency Anadolu.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's ambassador Nariman Dzhelal and charge d'affaires of the aggressor country, Russia, Aleksey Ivanov.

According to the agency, representatives of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, with whom the Foreign Ministry held talks, were conveyed Turkey's "concern" about the attacks.

Earlier, in the evening of November 28, the Turkish Maritime Administration reported explosions on two tankers KAIROS and VIRAT, which belong to the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country.

The very next day, the LIGA.net's interlocutor in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that these vessels were hit by his special service and the Ukrainian Navy.

"Sea Baby marine drones disabled vessels that could carry almost $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," the interlocutor emphasized.

However, Ukraine did not officially recognize this.

Reacting to the attack, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said about "concerns" of the country, and its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called it "an alarming escalation".

Already on December 2, a tanker flying the flag of the aggressor country, MIDVOLGA-2, reported an attack off the Turkish coast. At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi denied Ukraine's involvement, saying possible provocation by the Russian Federation.