Putin threatens new strikes on the Black Sea. Sybiha: Shows that it does not want to end the war
New threats from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin show that he is not going to end the war against Ukraine, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"For the second day in a row, Putin has been making statements that demonstrate that he has no plans to end the war. Yesterday he said he was ready to fight all winter. Today he threatens seaports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are aimed primarily at Odesa, which [US] President Trump said with great warmth," the official noted.
He said that Russia should stop the war it started.
"If this does not happen, and Putin once again just spits in the face of the world, there will be consequences," Sybiha wrote, without giving details.
The official also confirmed that Ukraine fully supports all "good faith efforts that can bring a just peace," adding regarding negotiations, the Ukrainian and U.S. teams, together with their European partners, have done "significant work and made important progress."
"Now it is time to force the source of the war in Moscow to stop it," he concluded.
Earlier, Putin said that Russia would "expand" strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships entering them, allegedly in response to the attacks on tankers.
- On December 2, a tanker flying the flag of the aggressor country, MIDVOLGA-2, reported an attack off the coast of Turkey. The Foreign Ministry spokesman denied Ukraine's involvement, saying possible provocation by the aggressor country.
- At the end of November, two tankers of the invaders' "shadow fleet" were hit. Source LIGA.net at the SSU reported that it was realized by his intelligence service and the Navy, but this was not officially recognized.
- The president of Turkey stated that "alarming aggravation" of the situation, but he and his country did not point directly to Ukraine.
- There were also explosions on another tanker involved in the transportation of Russian oil, – the incident occurred off the coast of Africa. The company that owns the vessel has decided to stop all shipping operations related to Russia.
