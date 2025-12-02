Putin threatens new strikes on the Black Sea. Sybiha: Shows that it does not want to end the war

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

New threats from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin show that he is not going to end the war against Ukraine, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"For the second day in a row, Putin has been making statements that demonstrate that he has no plans to end the war. Yesterday he said he was ready to fight all winter. Today he threatens seaports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are aimed primarily at Odesa, which [US] President Trump said with great warmth," the official noted.

He said that Russia should stop the war it started.

"If this does not happen, and Putin once again just spits in the face of the world, there will be consequences," Sybiha wrote, without giving details.

The official also confirmed that Ukraine fully supports all "good faith efforts that can bring a just peace," adding regarding negotiations, the Ukrainian and U.S. teams, together with their European partners, have done "significant work and made important progress."

"Now it is time to force the source of the war in Moscow to stop it," he concluded.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia would "expand" strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships entering them, allegedly in response to the attacks on tankers.