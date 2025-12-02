Zelenskiy awaits signals from US delegation after talks in Moscow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is waiting for signals from the American delegation that is to meet with the Russian dictator on Tuesday, December 2 Vladimir Putin. This was announced at a briefing in Ireland reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the American delegation will meet in Russia that day.

"We will be waiting for the appropriate signals from them [the Americans]. They want to report to us immediately after the meeting. I think the future and next steps will depend on these signals," Zelenskyy said.

The President clarified that the steps could change even hourly. After the talks, Ukraine will receive certain signals, and if they "work out that way," a meeting with the Americans is likely to take place.

"We will see at what level. Depending, again, on the signals," the head of state said.

He emphasized that he is ready to meet with the US President Donald Trump but "everything depends on today's conversations".

Zelenskyy later commented on the possibility of a meeting with the US special envoy in the coming days Steve Witkoff who is in the Russian capital. The head of state said he was ready to receive him in Ukraine. But he is not sure that Vitkoff is ready to come.