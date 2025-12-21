NABU officer who documented Mindich said he was not a key person in Midas

Magamedrasulov believes that "Carlson" could not have been the main person in the schemes, as it is "impossible from the point of view of even implementation"

Timur Mindich (Screenshot from the video)

National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov claims that the businessman suspected in the framework of Operation Midas Timur Mindich was not a key person in the alleged schemes. A law enforcement officer who was involved in the documenting at the beginning of the investigation, said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

The law enforcement officer was asked about his words while in custody that Mindich and the published materials were "just the tip of the iceberg".

Read also Full Midas. How the corruption scheme at Energoatom became possible

Magamedrasulov explained that at the start of the investigation, the NABU began working on Ministry of Defense and "Carlson's" activities (law enforcement claim that under this pseudonym Mindich appears on the "tapes" – Ed.).

"And this was our main motive and argument for starting work on this activity, including on "Carlson" and his entourage. That's why I said that this is [the top of the Iceberg]," the law enforcement officer said.

He added that he never considered the suspected businessman to be a key person in the implementation of all these "projects."

"Because it is impossible from the point of view of even realization," the detective said.

However, he noted that at this stage he could not name who performed this role, as the investigation is ongoing and "no final results have been made yet."

When asked whether such persons would include representatives of the state's top leadership, Magamedrasulov replied: "I hope so. Again, there is an old class expression: the main thing is not what we know, but what we can prove. [...] What we can prove will, of course, be in the documents, and there will be a decision accordingly."

Earlier, on December 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court allowed the pre-trial investigation in absentia against two defendants in the case. According to the details, these are Mindich and businessman Oleksandr Zukerman, who are currently wanted by the authorities.

Magamedrasulov and his father, Sentyabr, are suspected of aiding the aggressor state. The investigation claims that the NABU official facilitated the illegal export of technical hemp to Dagestan by acting as a liaison between his father and Russian buyers. Instead, the defense claims that it was actually Uzbekistan.

Magamedrasulov and another NABU officer, Husarov, were suspected on July 21, when the SSU and the prosecutor general's Office announced "a special operation to neutralize Russian influence" on the anti-corruption agency. However, the very next day, the Rada voted for a scandalous law that temporarily deprived the NABU and the SAPO of their independence, and on the same day it was signed by president Zelenskyy. Finally, the independence of anti-corruption bodies returned after mass protests and the reaction of European partners.

In September, the SSU announced a new suspicion to Magamedrasulov: allegedly assistance to conversion centers in illegal financial fraud.

Ruslan and Sentyabr Magamedrasulov released from custody in early December. Prosecutor general explained the reasoning was that the likelihood that the suspects would obstruct the investigation had "significantly decreased". He also pointed out that the change in the measure of restraint was not a justification. Also in December, from the pre-trial detention center came out Husarov.

.