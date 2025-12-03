NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov released from custody

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who has been in pre-trial detention since July, has had his measure of restraint changed

Court session (Photo: Suspilne)

On Wednesday, December 3, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released from custody National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding the aggressor state. About this, said a Suspilne correspondent from the courtroom.

According to Suspilne, prosecutors were ready to agree to house arrest, while the defense insisted on mitigating or completely canceling the preventive measure.

As a result, the court granted the defense's motion to change the measure of restraint to a non-custodial one for Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU office in Dnipro.

As reported by Ukrinform during the court hearing of the defense motion, prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov noted that the need for isolation from possible unlawful influence, in particular on witnesses, had lost its relevance, as the investigation had collected sufficient evidence and materials. In particular, key investigative actions have been completed in the criminal proceedings, key witnesses have been interrogated, evidence has been collected, and a number of forensic examinations have been conducted.

December 2 from the pre-trial detention center released under house arrest his father, Sentyabr. The Magamedrasulovs are suspected of illegal business from Russia and intending to sell industrial hemp to Dagestan.

Magamedrasulov himself claims that the criminal prosecution is related to Operation Midas. He was one of the NABU detectives who documented the abuses that led to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector.

LIGA.net asked the Prosecutor General's Office for a comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Subsequently, the OGP confirmed the court reported that the prosecutor argued during the hearing that the suspect's isolation was no longer relevant. They added that the change in the position on the preventive measure indicates the sufficiency of the evidence collected for further pre-trial investigation and consideration of the criminal proceedings on the merits, and does not require the application of strict preventive measures.

The PGO emphasized that this change "is not an acquittal of the suspect, but a decision that complies with the law, the principle of proportionality and the actual state of the investigation."