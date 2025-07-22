Court arrests one of the heads of NABU detectives Magamedrasulov

Official of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was sent to custody without bail

Court session (Photo: OGP)

On Tuesday, July 22, a court in Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of detectives at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is charged with aiding the aggressor state. About this reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Pechersk District Court decided to remand the official in custody until September 16 without the right to post bail.

As the correspondent reports Public the defense stated that the ruling was illegal and would appeal. The hearing was held in a closed session. The prosecutor and the defense filed a motion for closed proceedings, and the judge granted it.

Magamedrasulov is the head of one of the NABU's interregional detective departments, which in Dnipro coordinates the Bureau's activities in the frontline Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to the investigation, the suspect, coordinating NABU activities in the frontline regions, maintained contacts with representatives of the Russian economic sector. He facilitated the illegal export of industrial hemp to Dagestan, acting as an intermediary between Russian buyers and his father, who organized the illegal cultivation of this product.