One of the NABU detectives detained on suspicion of selling cannabis to Russia: video

Law enforcement officials said that the detained Magamedrasulov was an intermediary in the sale of his father's industrial hemp to Dagestan

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office announced that one of the heads of the interregional departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business in Russia.

According to the case, a high-ranking official from Dnipro allegedly coordinates NABU activities in the frontline regions (Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia), while having contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation and helping his father, an entrepreneur, to conduct illegal trade with the aggressor state.

Magamedrasulov allegedly acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of industrial hemp to Dagestan.

Information about the detainee's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including planned investigative actions, is also being checked.

According to the investigation, a senior NABU official was in close contact with MP who fugitively joined the banned party OPFL Fedir Khrystenko, who is linked to the Russian special services and, as the investigation found, has significant influence on the Bureau's activities. The SBU promises to announce this later separately.

Law enforcement officials claim that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, September Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but the NABU official did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thus violating the law.

The official's mother, Iryna Magamedrasulova, lives in Kyiv but receives a pension from DPR terrorists and posts pro-Russian comments on social media, including in groups with the Z-symbol. The SBU claims that there is evidence that in her conversations she actively supports Russia's war against Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the occupiers.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective department, was supposed to be stationed in Dnipro and responsible for work in the frontline regions, but he was almost constantly in Kyiv and recently returned from an "elite" several-week vacation on the island of Tenerife, the SBU said.

The official is being served with a notice of suspicion under the article on aiding the aggressor state (10 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for 10-15 years and possible confiscation of property).

The SBU showed footage of the detention, as well as audio intercepts of Magamedrasulov's conversations about sales to Russia. Another interception is a conversation between his parents, where his mother speaks of a "fratricidal war" and complains about the Ukrainian government and the "West.".