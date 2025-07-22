Kryvonos on detention in NABU: It cannot be a reason to destroy anti-corruption bodies

Head of NABU wants access to proceedings against employee suspected of working for Russia

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: NABU press service)

The detention of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on suspicion of working for the Russian Federal Security Service cannot be a basis for destroying anti-corruption bodies and depriving them of their independence. This statement was made at a briefing by NABU Head Semen Kryvonos, reports LIGA.net.

He reminded that the day before, more than 70 searches had taken place at the bureau's offices.

"We welcome the counter-intelligence activities carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, we respect the work of our law enforcement colleagues, but we emphasize that such actions cannot be the basis for the destruction of anti-corruption institutions," Krivonos said.

The official added that he would like to see evidence for each case against the Bureau's employees. According to him, the bureau has explanations for a number of allegations against its employees.

"But even such cases, if proven in a legal way, cannot be the basis for destroying anti-corruption bodies and depriving them of their independence," Krivonos emphasized.

He also mentioned the detention of an employee of the bureau on suspicion of working for the Russian FSB. An internal investigation is currently underway .

Kryvonos said he would sign a letter requesting access to the criminal proceedings with relevant evidence to make a decision.

"If the facts confirm that the person did cooperate with the authorities of the aggressor country, we will certainly make an appropriate decision. We are in favor of self-purification of the system. But this is not a reason to destroy the anti-corruption infrastructure," said the NABU head, adding that traitors were exposed in various authorities, including the SBU, other law enforcement agencies and senior government officials.