SBI: Three NABU employees served suspicion notices over road accident with victims

Three NABU employees were notified of suspicion amid searches by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office

Three employees of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have been served suspicion notices of committing road accidents with victims. About reports State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, in one of the accidents, a law enforcement officer was driving from a secondary road in Kyiv and collided with a car traveling on the main road.

As a result of the collision, the police car drove off the roadway and hit a pedestrian.

The man received severe injuries that led to the amputation of his left lower limb.

In another accident, a law enforcement officer driving on the 61st km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, while overtaking a car, failed to choose a safe speed and drove off the roadway, where he collided with a gas station building.

As a result of the collision, a passenger in his car suffered numerous fractures, a ruptured spleen, and a brain contusion.

In the third accident, a law enforcement officer in a police car, driving at a controlled intersection in Kyiv, hit a woman who was crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing on a green light.

The victim sustained moderate bodily injuries as a result of the attack.

As a result of the pre-trial investigation, all three were served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while driving the car, which caused moderate and severe bodily harm to the victims.

If the law enforcement officers are proven guilty, they face up to eight years in prison.

