SBU announces detention of NABU Central Office employee: suspected of working for Russia

The subversive activities of the bureau's official were coordinated by Viktor Yanukovych's former bodyguard, the special service said

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers have detained an employee of the Central Office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau who, according to investigators, was spying for Russia. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

An NABU officer working in the most elite, closed D-2 unit was detained in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the man was spying for Russia's Federal Security Service.

According to the SBU, the subversive activities were coordinated by traitor Dmytro Ivantsov, deputy head of security for former President Viktor Yanukovych, who helped him move to Russia in February 2014. Ivantsov himself remained in Crimea and joined the ranks of the occupiers and was recruited by the FSB.

SBU documents at least 60 episodes of transfer of classified information to former deputy head of Yanukovych's security by suspect.

The intelligence service claims that the NABU employee was collecting for the FSB the identifying data of Ukrainian security forces and other citizens against whom the Russians were planning terrorist attacks and information operations. To obtain personal information about potential "targets," he used closed databases of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

For each completed task, the official received money from the curator, which was transferred to his bank card.

The SBU stated that it had previously informed the bureau's management of possible risks regarding the employee in question. However, the agency did not take any measures to respond, and the man then continued to work in his position and tried to destroy evidence of illegal activity.

After the arrest, the official's phone and computer equipment, which he used to contact his curator, were seized. He has now been notified of suspicion under the articles:

→ high treason;

→ unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on the carriers of such information committed by a person who has the right to access it).

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

Photo: OGP