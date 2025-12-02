Father of NABU officer, who documented Mindich, released from jail

September and Ruslan Magamedrasulov (Photo: Maksym Kamenev / Graty)

Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, the father of former senior detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Ruslan Magamedrasulov, was released from the pre-trial detention center under partial house arrest. The change in the measure of restraint was reported by the man's lawyer in the comments to Suspilne. Later, the Office of the prosecutor general explained LIGA.net that this is due to the fact that sufficient evidence and materials have already been collected in the case and is not an excuse for the suspect.

The defense counsel noted that the motion to change the measure of restraint was filed by the OPG.

The Pechersk District Court imposed a nightly house arrest on the suspect.

Last week, on November 26, the same court denied the man's lawyers' request to change the measure of restraint from custody to any other.

Father and son Magamedrasulovs are suspected of aiding the aggressor state. For data according to the investigation, the NABU official facilitated the illegal export of industrial hemp to Dagestan (a republic within the Russian Federation), acting as an intermediary between Russian buyers and his father. However, the men's defense points out that the actual destination was Uzbekistan (an independent country in Central Asia).

Magamedrasulov and another NABU officer, Viktor Husarov, were suspected on July 21, when the Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor general's Office announced "a special operation to neutralize Russian influence" on the anti-corruption agency.

However, the very next day, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a scandalous law that temporarily deprived the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office of their independence, and at the same day the document was signed by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Finally, the independence of anti-corruption bodies was returned after mass protests and the reaction of European partners.

In November, NABU director Semen Kryvonos confirmed that Ruslan Magamedrasulov participated in the organization of legal wiretapping of the apartment Timur Mindich – a former business partner and friend of president Zelenskyy, a suspect in the of the anti-corruption operation Midas.

ADDED. The OPG reported LIGA.net that the prosecution initiated the change of the preventive measure for September Magamedrasulov, as "enough evidence and materials have been collected at the moment".

"As a result, the need to isolate him from possible unlawful influence, in particular on witnesses, has lost its relevance. Key investigative actions have been completed, key witnesses have been questioned, evidence that cannot be destroyed or distorted has been collected and secured, and a number of forensic examinations have been conducted," the agency said.

The OPG argues that the need to isolate Magamedrasulov, in particular, was due to the fact that the defense "tried to distort the testimony of witnesses in order to create the impression of the suspects' innocence". The office recalled that one of the witnesses was suspected of providing false information under oath in court.

We are talking about Yusuf Mameshev, who in court confirmed the defense's version of the case, that it was actually about selling cannabis to Uzbekistan.

"The change in the measure of restraint [for September Magamedrasulov] currently indicates that the evidence collected is sufficient for further pre-trial investigation and consideration of the criminal proceedings on the merits, and does not require the application of strict preventive measures. At the same time, we emphasize that this change is not an exoneration of the suspect, but a decision that complies with the law, the principle of proportionality and the actual state of the investigation. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the PGO summarized.