NABU confirms wiretapping in Mindich's apartment

Kryvonos said that Detective Magamedrasulov participated in the documentation of the suspect during the Operation Midas

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: Facebook of the official)

Law enforcement officers did indeed install legal wiretaps in the apartment of businessman Timur Mindich, who is suspected in a new case of corruption in the energy sector. This follows from the statement of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos in the video on the Youtube channel of Ukrayinska Pravda.

"We realized that this back office [of the group] on Sofiyivska Square was controlled, according to the preliminary investigative version, [...] by one of the co-organizers who lived in a house [at] 9[a] Hrushevskoho Street," Kryvonos said.

According to him, after that, "a huge amount of work was done" with the participation of the bureau's detectives, including Ruslan Magamedrasulov: "Yes, he actually took, played an important role directly at this stage of the operation "Midas"."

The head of the NABU emphasized that all actions of his agency were carried out in a legal manner and on the basis of relevant court decisions.

"It was decided to establish control over this room because we realized that key decisions (were made there – Ed.). Because there were often conversations in the back office that something needed to be agreed with this co-organizer. [There was a reference to a person who lived on Hrushevskoho Street: it was necessary to coordinate with him, he called, gave some orders," Kryvonos said, adding that this made detectives realize that the back office staff were not independent.

Kryvonos does not name Mindich directly, but it is known from open sources that he has an apartment at 9a Hrushevskoho Street.

According to UP sources, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself visited this apartment. He is former business partner and friend of Mindich.