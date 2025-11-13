Zelenskiy says he has not spoken to Mindic since announcing corruption investigation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not spoken to his former business partner and friend Timur Mindich since the announcement of the anti-corruption investigation. The head of state said this in an interview with by Bloomberg.
The media does not quote the politician as to when exactly this communication stopped.
"The most important thing is sentences for those people who are guilty. The president of a country at war cannot have any friends," the politician said.
- Earlier, at one of the court hearings the SAPO prosecutor, claiming the influence of businessman Mindich, cited a recording of one of the calls between the defendants, in which President Zelensky called Galushchenko. Mindich claimed that the call took place after his text message to the head of state – full conversation here.
- More about the case of the so-called "Mindich tapes" read in the text by LIGA.net.
