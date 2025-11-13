Zelenskiy says he has not spoken to Mindic since announcing corruption investigation

President says that the head of a warring state cannot have "any friends"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not spoken to his former business partner and friend Timur Mindich since the announcement of the anti-corruption investigation. The head of state said this in an interview with by Bloomberg.

The media does not quote the politician as to when exactly this communication stopped.

"The most important thing is sentences for those people who are guilty. The president of a country at war cannot have any friends," the politician said.