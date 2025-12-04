Kravchenko explains release of NABU detective from custody – chances of obstructing the investigation have decreased

Kravchenko emphasized that he was open to dialogue, but would not tolerate attempts to "put pressure" or "manipulate" the investigation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua)

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the "hysteria" in the media around the criminal proceedings against National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father. He explained why the suspects had their preventive measure mitigated and confirmed the existence of an agreement with the MP from the banned OPFL.

The Prosecutor General noted that the criminal proceedings were registered by the Security Service of Ukraine, and the evidence was found by prosecutors to be sufficient to serve them with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abusing influence. The court then decided to take both men into custody.

According to Kravchenko, over the five months of the investigation, the authorities managed to interrogate key witnesses, collect and secure important evidence, etc. As a result, the likelihood that the suspects will obstruct the investigation has "significantly decreased," so it was decided to the decision to mitigate the preventive measure.

"I explain once again: changing the measure of restraint is not an excuse for the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and only upon its completion will the court determine who is guilty and who is not," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

He also refuted another "false myth" that OGP allegedly withdrew the case from the SBU and transferred him to another investigative body. Kravchenko assured that no such decision had been made and would not be made.

"The materials were requested to assess the status of the pre-trial investigation, as is the case in thousands of other proceedings. Now the materials are being studied and will be returned to the SBU upon completion," he explained.

Prosecutor General confirmed the agreement with the MP from the banned OPFL.

"Yes, there is an agreement. No, it cannot be made public now – it contains data related to the suspect's security and national security issues. But I will say one thing clearly: the agreement does not mention the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies. It has no connection with the Midas operation. The facts reflected in it happened long before any current events," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the loudest accusations come from the accused and suspects in criminal proceedings. And this looks like an attempt to "create information pressure" on prosecutors, investigators and the court, as well as an attempt to manipulate under the guise of "public opinion."

The Prosecutor General emphasized that he was open to dialogue, not to attempts to direct the investigation through Facebook posts.

"I call it in my own words: Pressure. Manipulation. An attempt to intimidate. My position is simple: prosecutors comply with the law; the court establishes guilt or innocence; social media is not a platform for blackmailing the law enforcement and judicial systems," Kravchenko said.