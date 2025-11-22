NABU puts Mindich and Zukerman on the wanted list

Timur Mindich (Photo: Nashi Hroshi)

National Anti-Corruption Bureau puts suspects in Midas case on the wanted list Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman. The relevant information is available on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The date of their disappearance is November 20, 2025. Although it is known that Mindich left Ukraine on November 10, he was detained until he was notified of being suspected. Border guards reported that he had left legally. Probably, this refers to the date of the wanted list.

As for Zuckerman, he could have left Ukraine on October 26, even before NABU reported on the Midas case.

Both defendants in the case are listed as persons "hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities". She is accused of creating a criminal organization and legalizing (laundering) the proceeds of crime. Mindic is additionally charged with interference in the activities of a public official.

Timur Mindich is wanted (screenshot of the Ministry of Internal Affairs portal)

Alexander Zuckerman is wanted (screenshot of the Ministry of Internal Affairs portal)