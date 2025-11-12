STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE: Mindich left Ukraine legally

A Suspect in Operation Midas left the country because he has three minor children, says border guard spokesman

Timur Mindich (left) and another Privat businessman Mykhailo Kiperman (Illustrative screenshot)

Businessman Timur Mindich, a suspect in the new operation of anti-corruption agencies "Midas", legally left Ukraine on November 10, before receiving a suspicion. About this said the State Border Guard Service after conducting its own internal investigation.

"According to the results of the inspection, we note that this citizen crossed the border legally. He was issued a border permit to leave Ukraine at one of the checkpoints in accordance with the current legislation. All the documents entitling him to cross the border during martial law were available," the statement said.

The agency noted that "no restrictions were imposed on the entrepreneur to ban him from leaving Ukraine."

The SBGS also noted that it had not received any instructions from other law enforcement agencies regarding Mindich, in particular, to ban him from leaving the country, to search for him, or to inform him of the fact of crossing the border.

Mindich is 46 years old, which is the age of military service in Ukraine. However, the reason for the entrepreneur's departure abroad was that he had three minor children, explained andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the border guards, told Suspilne.