NABU employee Gusarov released under house arrest

Viktor Gusarov, who had been in a pre-trial detention center since July, was released from custody

Viktor Gusarov (Photo: Oleksiy Arunyan/Souspilne)

On Wednesday, December 10, the court reduced the measure of restraint for Viktor Gusarov, an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of high treason. About this said NABU press service.

The court changed the measure of restraint for Gusarov from custody to round-the-clock house arrest. The relevant decision was made by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Suspilne with reference to lawyer Olena Storozhuk reported the court said that the official would be under house arrest at least until January 21, 2026. Until then, he was in a pre-trial detention center.

Anti-Corruption Action Center said the prosecutor filed a motion to change the measure of restraint to round-the-clock house arrest on that day.

His lawyers asked for nightly house arrest or personal recognizance, as Gusarov has health problems, as does his young daughter, who is due to undergo surgery.

Investigating judge Volodymyr Bugil fully granted the prosecution's motion.