An employee of the NABU Gusarov, has been arrested on suspicion of spying for the FSB

Gusarov will remain in custody until at least September 20

The detainee (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, suspected of treason and unauthorized actions with information. (Source: Interviewee) LIGA.net Law enforcement officials stated that the person in question is Viktor Gusarov, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on July 21.

Gusarov has been arrested for a period of 60 days (until September 20) without the possibility of bail.

An employee of the closed unit "D-2" of the Central Office of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) allegedly spied for the Federal Security Service of Russia and passed on information about Ukrainian law enforcement officers and civilians through an intermediary.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the intermediary was Dmitry Ivantsov, a traitor recruited by Russian special services, who was the deputy head of security for the former president. Viktor Yanukovych, who helped him move to Russia in February 2014.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that at least 60 episodes of the transfer of restricted information have been documented.

"For each such transfer, the NABU representative received funds to his bank card," the agency added.

An employee of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) has been notified of suspicion of treason and unauthorized actions with information, committed by a person who has access to it.