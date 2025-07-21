NABU reacts to detention of its employee on suspicion of spying for Russia

The bureau claims that the SBU previously reported that it had no evidence against the detained officer

Detainee (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

A preliminary check by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on an NABU employee found no evidence of his cooperation with a former Ukrainian official who defected to the occupiers. About said the bureau's press service.

In August 2023, the NABU received information from the SBU leadership about possible risks associated with the employee. It was alleged that during his service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (2012-2015, before joining the NABU), he had sent information about Ukrainians by email to an employee of the State Protection Department (SPD).

The materials stated that the mentioned representative of the Parole Service held positions in the SBU until 2012, and from 2012 to 2014 he headed one of the units within the Presidential Security Service as part of the Parole Service. According to the SBU, after the occupation of Crimea, this person sided with the aggressor state and has been working for the Federal Security Service of Russia since 2020.

As part of the working cooperation between the NABU and the SBU, an additional check of the official was organized.

"During the joint inspection, no evidence or testimony was found that the NABU employee was aware of the connections of the representative of the UDO with the Russian special services. This was confirmed by the SBU representative during personal meetings," the statement said.

In addition, the NABU initiated a survey of the employee to decide on his further service or possible disciplinary responsibility. However, the SBU recommended that they refrain from taking any action in order not to interfere with their operational work on the traitor's other connections. The SBU also noted that the said connections did not involve an NABU employee, and no contacts between them were recorded.

The bureau added that in August 2024, the special service verbally reported that during the investigation of the treason case involving a former employee of the Parole Service, no involvement of the NABU employee was established. There is no evidence of participation in anti-state activities.

The bureau claims that it has repeatedly asked the SBU to provide official documentary evidence of the results of the inspection in order to make a decision on possible liability or further service. As of July 21, NABU has not received any official response.

July 21, SBU reported on the detention an employee of the NABU Central Office. He is suspected of spying for Russia.

According to the investigation, the official's subversive activities were coordinated by traitor Dmytro Ivantsov, deputy head of the former president's security Viktor Yanukovych who helped him move to Russia in February 2014. Ivantsov himself remained in Crimea, joined the occupiers and was recruited by the FSB.