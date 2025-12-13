NABU officer who documented Mindich said that operations were initially planned for the Defense Ministry

Magamedrasulov said that there are "certain signs" linking the Midas defendants to the defense sector

Ruslan Magamedrasulov in court (Photo: Maksym Kamenev / Graty)

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, said regarding operation Midas, which exposed large-scale corruption in the energy sector, that this and other cases were originally planned for the Ministry of Defense. The law enforcement officer said this in an interview with the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

"In general, the first goal of implementing all these projects, including Midas, was to document corruption in the Defense Ministry. There are certain signs that link these people to this particular activity," Magamedrasulov said.

At the same time, the detective reminded us that he had only recently been released from the pre-trial detention center after five months in custody: "I haven't even had a chance to sit down with my colleagues and talk about this case and understand what we documented there besides Midas.

However, the law enforcement officer is confident that "if there is something there [in the materials], it will be implemented anyway."

Earlier, in November, during one of the court hearings on Operation Midas, the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office claimed that Timur Mindich (former business partner and friend of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a suspect in operation Midas) had influence on the current secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, when he was minister of defense.

In response, the official denied this information (read more here).

At the end of the same month, Umerov's press service confirmed that he had testified to the NABU and that he had witness status.

Previously, the director of the NABU Semen Kryvonos confirmed that Magamedrasulov participated in organizing the legal tapping of Mindich's apartment.