Trump sends Witkoff to talk to Putin about peace plan, Driscoll to Ukraine

The US President is ready to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin, but when the peace plan is finalized

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

President of the United States Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff to meet with the dictator of Russia Vladimir Putin, and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll – with the Ukrainian side. He said this reported on social media.

According to Trump, the original 28-point peace plan was finalized with additional proposals from both sides. However, there are still several points of disagreement. It was with the aim of reconciling them that he sent his representatives to Kyiv and Moscow.

"I hope to meet with the President Zelensky and President Putin in the near future, but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages," Trump emphasized.

Before that, Zelensky said that ready for a meeting with Trump and discuss the "sensitive points" of the peace agreement. The meeting is likely to take place on November 27, Thanksgiving Day.