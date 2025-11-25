Trump sends Witkoff to talk to Putin about peace plan, Driscoll to Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff to meet with the dictator of Russia Vladimir Putin, and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll – with the Ukrainian side. He said this reported on social media.
According to Trump, the original 28-point peace plan was finalized with additional proposals from both sides. However, there are still several points of disagreement. It was with the aim of reconciling them that he sent his representatives to Kyiv and Moscow.
"I hope to meet with the President Zelensky and President Putin in the near future, but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages," Trump emphasized.
Before that, Zelensky said that ready for a meeting with Trump and discuss the "sensitive points" of the peace agreement. The meeting is likely to take place on November 27, Thanksgiving Day.
- on November 24, the FT reported that the talks in Geneva the "peace plan" was shortened from 28 to 19 points. And the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the most sensitive points of the peace plan will be agreed upon personally by Zelensky and Trump.
- According to Axios, on November 25, a Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov negotiated in Abu Dhabi with Russia and the United States, although only the heads of military intelligence from Kyiv and Moscow were supposed to meet.
- Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia are very close to concluding a deal.
