Zelenskiy wants to meet with Trump on Thanksgiving for final peace talks

President says there are still "sensitive points" in the peace deal that need to be discussed with the US leader

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly wants to meet with the US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize an agreement to end the full-scale war. It is not excluded that on Thanksgiving Day, November 27. Axios reports said head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

The US and Ukrainian delegations have allegedly agreed in principle on most aspects of the peace plan, but the Ukrainian president wants to discuss the territorial concessions clause with Trump himself. An unnamed U.S. official confirmed that talks were underway with the Ukrainian side about a meeting this week or next week, but no exact date has been set.

Trump is expected to leave Washington on the evening of November 25 and is scheduled to arrive in Mar-a-Lago by November 30. According to Yermak, the meeting during the holidays may have a "symbolic meaning."

"I hope that President Zelenskyy's visit will take place as soon as possible, because it will help President Trump continue his historic mission to end this war. Because [Trump] can say, 'Look, our position with the Ukrainians has been confirmed and agreed upon. We support it and we continue to talk to the Russians now,'" the OP said.

ADDED at 20:30. Zelensky, speaking at an online meeting of the coalition of the willing, said he was ready to meet with Trump and discuss the "sensitive points" of the peace agreement.

"Ukraine has a framework developed by our teams in Geneva. This framework is on the table, and we are ready to move forward together with the United States and President Trump personally, with Europe and other partners. There are sensitive points to discuss, they still are. And we believe that the participation of European leaders can be useful," the president said.