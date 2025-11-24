Several points left to be worked out in peace plan, Trump optimistic about deal – Leavitt

White House spokeswoman comments on Trump's attitude to ending the war after talks in Geneva

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

In the peace plan, only a few points remain to be worked out, and the president of the United States Donald Trump remains optimistic that a agreement can be reached. This was stated by White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt on Fox News after the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Switzerland, a fragment of which published American administration.

She called the talks in Geneva, Switzerland, between Trump's national security team and the Ukrainian delegation "very productive."

According to Leavitt, during the talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff were able to "thoroughly pass" the 28-point peace plan proposed by the United States, taking into account proposals from both Russia and Ukraine.

The spokeswoman noted that U.S. officials "really managed to finalize" certain provisions of the plan and now there are "only a few points on which our [Ukrainian and U.S.] teams continue to work."

"So the president remains hopeful and optimistic that a deal can be reached," Leavitt said.

She also recalled that Trump had stopped providing free military aid to Ukraine, adding that the United States keeps sending or selling large quantities of weapons to NATO. Under the PURL program, the Alliance buys American weapons and transfers it to Ukraine.

However, Leavitt noted that the United States "can't do this forever" and that the president wants this war to end.

As for any deadlines for a deal, Trump wants the war to end "as soon as possible," Leavitt said in another communication with the press.

Earlier, the US president wanted Ukraine to agree to a peace plan until November 27. However, after the talks in Geneva, Rubio said that there is no clear deadline.