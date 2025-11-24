Zelenskyy called to react to air raid alerts amid peace talks

The head of state said that we should be "very careful" about the threats of Russian strikes in these days and weeks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on to respond to air alerts in the near future amid negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of state said this in his evening address.

"We must also be aware that Russia will not reduce the pressure on us, on Ukraine, on our people. In these days and weeks, we should be very careful about air alerts and all such threats of attacks. We understand exactly who we are dealing with, and the Air Force and all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine have all the orders. We will respond," the president said.

The head of state noted that "it would be fair" for all of Ukraine's partners, especially the United States, to take into account the threat that their intelligence sees.

According to Zelenskyy, if there are negotiations, constructive talks, and "we really end the war," there should be no missile attacks, no massive strikes on Ukraine and its people.

In his opinion, such conditions "can be done by those who are really strong in the world."

"Much depends on America. Russia started this war – Russia must end it, and we are providing the necessary circumstances through dialogue with our partners," the president summarized.