Zelenskyy was briefed on Geneva: Now the list of steps to end the war can become workable

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the outcome of the talks with the United States in Switzerland, but noted that "very difficult" work on the final peace plan lies ahead. The head of state said this in his evening address after the report of the Ukrainian team.

"Today, our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners, and now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable. As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points, not 28, and a lot of the right things have been taken into account in this framework. We still have to work together – it's not easy – to make the final document, and we have to do everything with dignity," the president said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine appreciates that "the majority of the world is ready to help us" and that the American side is constructive.

"In fact, there were meetings all day yesterday, it was a difficult, extremely detailed work," Zelenskyy said.

He said that the Ukrainian delegation had briefed him on a new draft of steps to achieve peace, noting that "sensitive things, sensitive" he will discuss directly with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

"Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace – this is our principle, a common principle, and millions of Ukrainians expect and deserve a decent peace. We will do everything for this, we are ready to work as quickly as possible," the president emphasized.

He also said that there are "a lot of interests around Ukraine," primarily from Russia, to "derail this chance for an agreement" and continue the war.

"We see what interests are intertwined and who is trying very hard to weaken our position – the position of Ukraine, throwing in disinformation, intimidating our people. We oppose every such attempt to derail the end of the war. Constructive work with our partners is important to us. We care about the interests of Ukraine and protect Ukrainians – this is our key framework for negotiations," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The day before, amid talks in Geneva, the president said that some "subjects from Ukraine" began to promote the Russian position.

In the same address, Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to react to air raids in the near future.