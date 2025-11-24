Trump: Don't believe in significant progress between Ukraine and Russia until you see it.

The US President hinted that "something good" is happening in the negotiations to achieve peace.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

President of the United States Donald Trump called for not believing in progress in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until results can be seen. He said this wrote on the social network Truth Social.

"Is significant progress really possible in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but maybe something good is happening after all," he said briefly.

Before this, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, on the contrary, is at a critical moment, and there is a lot of media hype and political pressure around the topic of the peace plan.

About significant progress in negotiations US Secretary of State said on November 23 Marco Rubio after the meeting between the Ukrainian and American sides in Geneva. He also called this day "the best in all 10 months" of the Trump administration's work on peace issues in Ukraine.