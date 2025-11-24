Ukraine is at a critical moment, there is a lot of political pressure – Zelenskyy on the peace plan

Ukraine continues to work with its partners to identify steps that will end the full-scale war, despite the "noise" around the topic

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is currently at a critical moment, and there is "a lot of noise and political pressure" in the media around the topic of the US peace plan to end the full-scale war in Ukraine. About this said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the fourth parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform.

"We are at a critical moment. We are working with the United States, European partners and many others to identify steps that can allow us to end Russia's war against Ukraine and bring security to all," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, in addition to the "noise" in the media and political pressure, there is also more responsibility for what decisions the Russian dictator wants to make and legally impose Vladimir Putin – to ensure that the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not fulfilled. And this is the main problem, the president says.

"We will continue to work with our partners, especially the United States, to find a compromise that will strengthen, not weaken, us. And we will continue to explain how dangerous it is to pretend that the aggression can be ignored, as if everything is "defeated" by itself," Zelenskyy emphasized.