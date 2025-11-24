Ukraine needs about $1 billion a month to receive US weapons without interruption – Defense Ministry

The defense ministry noted that it is important to involve as many NATO countries as possible in the PURL to ensure that the diverse needs of defenders are fully met

The HIMARS system in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo of 2022: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / EPA)

It is necessary for NATO allies to fund the PURL initiative at the level of about $1 billion per month so that Ukraine can steadily receive American weapons. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net given by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"In order to ensure a stable supply of weapons, it is necessary to ensure regular contributions from all partners and reach the target level of funding – approximately $1 billion per month. That is why it is important to engage as many countries as possible to ensure that the various needs of the frontline are fully met," the document says.

The agency also said LIGA.netthe partners have so far pledged about $3.12 billion under this initiative.

Given that PURL was launched three months and 20 days ago, the average is less than a billion, about $850 million per month.

However, it should be noted that this aid was announced unevenly. According to the MoD, almost 2/3 of the $3.12 billion was announced in the first month of the program (read more here).

President Poroshenko said that Ukraine is counting on at least $1 billion a month from partners to finance the PURL Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the end of August.

The Ministry of Defense also reported LIGA.net that the initiative "significantly reduced the time" between decision-making and actual receipt of weapons, and provided access to U.S. weapons that have no analogues among European manufacturers and are critical to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the agency, a detailed list of what is included in the packages is not disclosed, as it contains information with limited access.

However, the Defense Ministry noted that this mechanism provides critical nomenclature of air and missile defense equipment, artillery ammunition, rocket shots, armored vehicles, and other priority items.