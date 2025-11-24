Ukraine needs about $1 billion a month to receive US weapons without interruption – Defense Ministry
It is necessary for NATO allies to fund the PURL initiative at the level of about $1 billion per month so that Ukraine can steadily receive American weapons. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net given by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
"In order to ensure a stable supply of weapons, it is necessary to ensure regular contributions from all partners and reach the target level of funding – approximately $1 billion per month. That is why it is important to engage as many countries as possible to ensure that the various needs of the frontline are fully met," the document says.
The agency also said LIGA.netthe partners have so far pledged about $3.12 billion under this initiative.
Given that PURL was launched three months and 20 days ago, the average is less than a billion, about $850 million per month.
However, it should be noted that this aid was announced unevenly. According to the MoD, almost 2/3 of the $3.12 billion was announced in the first month of the program (read more here).
President Poroshenko said that Ukraine is counting on at least $1 billion a month from partners to finance the PURL Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the end of August.
The Ministry of Defense also reported LIGA.net that the initiative "significantly reduced the time" between decision-making and actual receipt of weapons, and provided access to U.S. weapons that have no analogues among European manufacturers and are critical to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to the agency, a detailed list of what is included in the packages is not disclosed, as it contains information with limited access.
However, the Defense Ministry noted that this mechanism provides critical nomenclature of air and missile defense equipment, artillery ammunition, rocket shots, armored vehicles, and other priority items.
- It should be noted that at the end of September, Deputy Defense Minister Havryliuk reported that under the PURL, Ukraine was receiving American weapons more slowly and in smaller quantities than when they were provided directly from US stocks under the PDA program.
- In mid-October, the head of the Presidential Office, Yermak, admitted that the PURL there were delays.
- In early November, Axios media outlet claimed, citing State Department data, that the US shutdown had delayed more than $5 billion worth of US arms exports to allies and Ukraine. However, an unnamed Alliance official told Suspilne that the implementation of the PURL takes place without pauses.
